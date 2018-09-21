Keith Urban Giveaway

Grammy winning superstar singer/ songwriter Keith Urban is bringing his Graffiti U World Tour to Los Angeles. From ‘Better Life’ to ‘Days Gone By’, don’t miss your chance to see the virtuoso guitarist play all your favorite hits. If that’s not enough, Keith is bringing along rising star Kelsea Ballerini. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News Wednesday September 26th for your chance to win two floor level tickets to see Keith Urban at STAPLES Center on Saturday October 6th. Tickets are on sale at AXS.com. Australia’s country king will have you dancing in the aisles.

