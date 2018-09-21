× L.A. County Prosecutors Investigating Long Beach Police Use of Controversial Text-Message Deleting App

Los Angeles County prosecutors are investigating the Long Beach Police Department’s use of a controversial self-deleting messaging application, which has caused some to question whether the department violated rules on court discovery and records retention.

The district attorney’s Justice System Integrity Division — which reviews matters of law enforcement misconduct, officer-involved shootings and deaths in police custody — has begun a review of the Police Department’s use of TigerText, officials said.

On Friday, Long Beach officials announced they had hired an outside firm to review the department’s use of TigerText. The firm will be tasked with looking into the “origin and implementation” of the app, and how it was used, by police officers, a statement issued by the city said.

A spokesman for the district attorney’s office declined to answer questions Friday about what its review of the program would entail. Long Beach Police Cmdr. Eric Herzog said the city was actively searching for a firm to conduct the review but had not chosen one as of Friday afternoon.

