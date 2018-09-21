Masked Man Attempted to Kidnap 9-Year-Old Girl Riding Bike to School in Newbury Park: Sheriff’s Office

A 9-year-old girl was alone riding her bicycle to school when a masked man attempted to kidnap her in Newbury Park Friday morning, authorities said.

The man tried to “coax” the victim to go inside his white van in the area of Spanish Gate Drive and Lesser Drive, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. He grabbed her leg to pull her into the vehicle, but she was able to get away without any injuries.

The girl made it to Walnut Elementary, about five blocks away, and notified school officials about the incident. She is also working with sheriff’s investigators to provide information about the suspect.

The incident occurred close to Newbury Park High School’s stadium.

The man was described as white or Hispanic, in his 30s, and having brown hair. He was wearing all black clothing with aviator sunglasses and a mask on the lower part of his face. His pants may have been stained with paint, and he wore black Nikes, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The white van was described as square shaped – similar to a Chevrolet Astro – with no windows on the side but with square, tinted windows on the back. The front windows were tinted as well.

Anyone who has information on the suspect or witnessed the incident can contact Detective Sgt. Dan Hawes at 805-371- 8392.