Officials Expected to Provide Update on Case Against O.C. Doctor, Girlfriend Charged With Drugging, Sexually Assaulting Women

Orange County District Attorney’s officials on Friday are expected to provide an update on a Newport Beach surgeon and his girlfriend who have been charged with drugging and sexually assaulting two women.

Though Grant William Robicheaux, 38, and Cerissa Laura Riley, 31, were charged in connection with assaulting two women earlier this week, authorities said that 10 additional women have come forward accusing the couple of similar crimes.

Investigators discovered videos and photos on Robicheaux’s phone that suggest there are more victims. The doctor appeared on the Bravo reality TV show “Online Dating Rituals of the American Male” and was named “Orange County’s Most Eligible Bachelor” by Orange Coast Magazine in 2013, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Orange County DA Tony Rackauckas said the couple used their charm and good looks to lure women and make them feel comfortable.

The DA’s office will hold a news conference about the case at 11 a.m. Friday.

The incidents the pair were charged with were believed to have occurred in April and October 2016.

The first victim was allegedly drugged and raped by the pair. The couple drank with the second victim until she was unconscious and sexually assaulted her with the intention of raping her, officials said.

Robicheaux and Riley met the victims at a bar and restaurant in Newport Beach.

Robicheaux was charged with rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, assault with intent to commit sexual offense, four counts of possession of a controlled substance for sale and two counts of possession of an assault weapon.

Riley faced charges of rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, assault with intent to commit sexual offense and four counts of possession of a controlled substance for sale.

In a statement through his attorneys, Robicheaux “unequivocally denied” the allegations against him and Riley.

“They have been aware of these accusations for a number of months, and each of them will formally deny the truth of these allegations at their first opportunity in court,” the statement read. “Dr. Robicheaux and Ms. Riley believe that such allegations do a disservice to, and dangerously undermine, the true victims of sexual assault, and they are eager to have the proper spotlight shed on this case in a public trial.

The statement also noted the allegations do not concern Robicheaux’s patients.

Robicheaux’s attorneys, Philip Cohen and Scott Borthwick, are also expected to hold a news conference on the allegations at noon Friday.