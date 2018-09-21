Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Ambulance in Downtown L.A.

An investigation is underway after a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance hit a pedestrian in downtown L.A. on Friday.

The person suffered critical injuries when they were struck around 4 p.m., LAFD said in an alert.

L.A. Police Officer Drake Madison said it happened at the intersection of Fifth Street and Broadway.

The victim was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials did not say whether the ambulance was transporting anyone at the time of the crash.

No other information was released, and the Fire Department said it “has no further comment while this incident is under investigation.”

LAPD traffic detectives are now investigating, Madison said, and more information should become available as their work progresses.

KTLA’s Brian Day contributed to this report.