Trump Questions Why Blasey Ford Didn’t Alert Police After Alleged Assault by Kavanaugh

President Donald Trump, in a series of tweets Friday, deviated from his previously measured comments about the woman who has accused his Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanugh of sexual assault, claiming that if the attack she alleges “was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities”.

In a series of tweets, Trump threw into question the validity of Professor Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations in the most direct way since the allegations against Kavanaugh came to light and said his Supreme Court nominee is “under assault by radical left wing politicians.”

“I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place,” Trump tweeted.

Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party when they were both in high school. He denies it happened.

CNN reported earlier Thursday that Trump has bragged about the positive coverage he’s received for his handling of Kavanaugh’s accuser, according to multiple sources. That response has contributed to him continuing to say Ford should come forward with her story.

Those who work closely with the President say he has privately voiced suspicion about the #MeToo movement and complained that decades-old allegations could ruin men’s lives in an instant. The President himself stands accused of various levels of sexual misconduct by 15 women, all of which he has denied.

Earlier Friday, counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway told reporters there was “no reason” to attack Ford.

“There’s no reason to attack her. The president is defending his nomination to the United States Supreme Court as a man of character, integrity, impeccable academic and judicial qualifications,” Conway said when asked about the President’s measured response to the allegations.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

The radical left lawyers want the FBI to get involved NOW. Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018