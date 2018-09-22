Behind the Brand: Salt and Straw Ice Cream With Co-Founder Kim Malek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kim Malek, a mother of three, was working a six-figure job for U2 lead singer Bono when she decided to give it up to follow her passion: opening an ice cream shop.

The result was Salt and Straw, an Oregon-based artisanal ice cream brand that began as a push cart in Portland and has since expanded to other West Coast cities, include five locations in the Los Angeles area.

Salt and Straw is known for its unique, unexpected and flavorful combinations, like avocado & Oaxacan chocolate fudge and bone marrow & smoked cherries, in addition to classics such as sea salt with caramel ribbon and chocolate gooey brownie. The creations are so tasty and popular that the ice cream shop has developed somewhat of a cult-like following.

Jessica Holmes goes behind the brand with Co-founder and CEO Kim Malek, who discusses the humble beginnings of her business and reveals her favorite Salt and Straw flavor. This segment aired on California Cooking: Episode 1.

Salt and Straw has multiple locations in the Los Angeles area. You can find the full list here. Salt and Straw's first Orange County scoop shop will be opening at the Downtown Disney District this fall.