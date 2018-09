Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's anything but the typical taco. Billed as "California's only original puffy taco," Arturo's in Whittier has been serving up the crispy, crunchy creation for decades. On this edition of "Burrous' Bites," Chris Burrous shows why fans of the tasty tacos have been flocking to the restaurant for years to indulge their cravings. This segment aired on California Cooking: Episode 1.

Arturo's Puffy Taco is located 15693 Leffingwell Rd.