Charlie Fire Breaks Out Near Castaic

A brush fire quickly consumed more than 1,200 acres of brush near Castaic after igniting on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The blaze, dubbed the Charlie Fire”, was first reported shortly before 3 p.m. along Charlie Canyon Road, near Tapia Canyon Road, Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Joey Marron said. Firefighters called for a second alarm and brought in three water-dropping helicopters, as well as the two leased Canadian Super Scooper jumbo jets, to help.

No structures were threatened, Marron said. Firefighters were having difficulty accessing the remote location, he added.

Authorities evacuated a nearby paintball park as a precaution, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said via social media.

No injuries were reported, Marron said.

The blaze had grown to 1,200 acres in size by 5 p.m., Santa Clarita city officials said.

Temperatures were in the mid- to upper 90s and southwest winds in the area were gusting to 20 mph, the National Weather Service said.

