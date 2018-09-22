Felix’s Evan Funke on the Art of Pasta Making

BREAKING: 1,200-Acre Brush Fire in Castaic Area Prompts Evacuations in San Francisquito Canyon
Evan Funke is the chef behind one of L.A.'s hottest restaurants, Felix Trattoria in Venice. The eatery is known for its fresh, handmade pastas -- which should come as no surprise, given Chef Funke's passion for pasta and Italian cooking. Jessica Holmes was treated to a pasta-making demonstration from the master himself, and even got the opportunity to roll some out herself. This segment aired on California Cooking: Episode 1.

Felix is located at 1023 Abbot Kinney Blvd. Reservations can be made here