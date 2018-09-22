Jessica Holmes Shares Her Recipe for Easy and Delicious Greek Potatoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Flavors of lemon and garlic are elevated with a touch of chicken bouillon and some oregano in this simple yet yummy recipe for Jessica Holmes' Greek roasted potatoes. She says this side dish would make the perfect accompaniment to her Panko-crusted salmon (recipe here).

This segment is a web exclusive for California Cooking: Episode 1.

Note: The following recipe is just a guideline. Jessica’s cooking philosophy is all about having the freedom to adjust a recipe and improvise in the kitchen based on your personal preferences.

Ingredients:

-4 Russet potatoes, peeled

-1/2 cup water

-2 cloves garlic, lightly smashed and peeled

-1/4 cup olive oil

-Juice from 1 whole lemon

-1 teaspoon chicken bouillon paste (*Can omit to make the dish vegetarian)

-1 tablespoon dried oregano

-Kosher salt and pepper to taste, as desired

Preparation:

-Preheat the oven to 420 degrees.

-Cut the peeled potatoes into vertical wedges, then chop horizontally. You should end up with big, bite-sized pieces.

-Place potatoes in a roasting pan.

-Season the potatoes with the desired amount of salt and ground pepper. Add oregano. Place to the side.

-Prepare the marinade. Fill a small bowl with the water, then add the garlic cloves, olive oil, lemon juice and chicken bouillon paste.

-Stir together, until bouillon dissolves.

-Pour the mixture over the potatoes.

-Bake potatoes at 420 degrees for 40 minutes. Flip the pieces over and bake for another 30 to 40 minutes until browned.

-Take pan out of the oven and add another squeeze of lemon, if desired, to give it extra lemon flavor.

Serving size: 4 to 6 people