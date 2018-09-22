Jessica Holmes Shares One of Her Favorite Entertaining Recipes: Panko-Crusted Salmon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A slice of salmon, a savory sauce, and a heavenly breadcrumb and herb mixture come together to create an elegant dinner that is one of Jessica Holmes' favorite entertaining recipes. The Panko-crusted salmon dish is great for dinner parties, but it's also easy enough to make for a relaxed family meal. This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 1.

Note: This recipe is just a guideline. Jessica’s cooking philosophy is all about having the freedom to adjust a recipe and improvise in the kitchen based on your personal preferences.

Ingredients

Breadcrumb and herb topping:

-1 cup Panko crumbs

-2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

-2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

-2 cloves chopped garlic

-4 green onions, whites and some green, chopped

*You can add chopped fresh tarragon and / or basil to the mixture, if desired.

For the salmon:

-1 salmon filet, approximately 2 pounds

-1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

-Salt

-Pepper

-Olive oil

Side sauce:

-About 2 tablespoons Sour cream

-About 2 tablespoons of full-fat mayonnaise

-About 2 teaspoons of Dijon mustard

-Juice from half of one lemon

- 2 tablespoons of the same chopped, mixed herbs you used in the Panko topping

-1 tablespoon chopped green onions

-1 1/2 teaspoons capers, drained

-Pinch of salt

-Pinch of pepper

Preparation:

-Preheat the oven to 425 degrees

Make the bread crumb mixture:

-In a medium-sized bowl, mix together the Panko crumbs, the herbs, the garlic and the green onions. Add salt to taste.

To assemble:

-Place the salmon, skin side down, on a piece of a parchment paper and put it on a sheet pan. Spread the Dijon mustard on the fish, making sure it completely covers the entire side facing up. Sprinkle with a punch of salt. Add pepper to taste.

-Coat the mustard-covered salmon with the bread crumb mixture, piling it on as high as you like.

-Drizzle the top with a small amount of olive oil.

-Put the fish in the oven and bake it at 425 degrees for about 10 to 12 minutes, making sure it's cooked to your liking. For a more well-done fish, bake it for about 15 minutes.

-If breadcrumbs aren't browned, pop the salmon under the broiler for a minute, making sure to closely monitor the fish to avoid burning it.

While the fish is baking, make the sauce.

-In a small bowl, stir together the sour cream, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, herbs, capers, salt and pepper, making sure all the ingredients are well incorporated.

Serve the finished salmon with the sauce and lemon wedges.

Serving size: 4 to 6 people