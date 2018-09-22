Jessica Holmes Tries the Must Have Dishes at Felix Trattoria in Venice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica Holmes sat down at Felix Trattoria in Venice for a meal to remember, sampling some of the Italian restaurant's culinary specialties.

The meal began with a Negroni Bianco, which Jessica said she heard was one of the best cocktails in town. The drink is a blend of gin, gentian blend and vermouth bianco.

Next, Jessica tried the Sfincioe, a generous portion of focaccia with rosemary, sea salt and olive oil that she described as being like a "savory doughnut."

The next course was a classic -- meatballs. Or more precisely, Polpette Della Maestra Alessandra, a flavorful combination of pork meatballs, salsa verde and parmigiano reggiano.

To finish off the meal, Jessica indulged in a classic tiramisu, the custardy and creamy coffee-flavored dessert that is layered with lady fingers and topped with cocoa powder.

This segment is a web exclusive for California Cooking: Episode 1.

Felix is located at 1023 Abbot Kinney Blvd. You can find the full dinner menu here. And reservations can be made here.