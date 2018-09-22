Levi Likes It: Greek Lamb and Vegetable Skillet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As any mother or father can attest, cooking for children can be difficult -- particularly when it comes to figuring out what kinds of foods they like. It's something Jessica Holmes relates to, so she's setting out to make meals that will satisfy her 2-year-old son Levi in a "California Cooking" segment called "Levi Likes It." The challenge: cook up a dish for the whole family that Levi will (hopefully) enjoy too.

In this edition of "Levi Likes It," Jessica Holmes tested out a new recipe for her 2-year-old son Levi's dinner: Greek lamb and vegetable skillet. The dish featured ground lamb, spinach, red peppers, tomatoes, feta cheese, sesame seeds, garlic, crumbled up pita chips and rice.

But did Levi like it? And perhaps and even more pressing question: What's for dessert?

This segment aired on California Cooking: Episode 1.