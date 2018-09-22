Man Dies After Being Shot in an Alley in Montebello; 2 Suspects Detained: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police detained two people on Saturday after finding a man who had been shot in an alley in Montebello and later died, according to investigators.

Officers responded to a call about shots fired in the 600 block of Garfield Avenue at around 1:44 a.m., the Montebello Police Department said.

They discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley, according to the agency. While still conscious, the victim described the vehicle of his attackers, the Police Department said.

The agency sent a radio broadcast, and soon after, Monterey Park police spotted the car that matched the victim's description.

A short pursuit ensued when the vehicle did not stop for the officers, according to authorities. At some point, the two occupants allegedly fled on foot.

Footage from the scene in Monterey Park shows a white sedan that appeared to have crashed into a curb.

Officers said they managed to quickly apprehend one of the suspects, while the other was taken into custody some time later.

Police said they recovered a weapon.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

Oscar Morales, who lives near where the shooting happened, told KTLA he heard five gunshots before a car sped away.

He said shootings were not uncommon in the area.

"We're used to it," Morales said.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victim and the suspects.