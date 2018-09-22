Off-Duty Fullerton Police Officer Stabbed in Placentia

Investigators are seeking a man who stabbed on off-duty Fullerton police officer at a Placentia strip mall on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The attack took place about 3:30 p.m. at the southwest corner of Kraemer and Yorba Linda boulevards, the Placentia Police Department said in a written statement.

The off-duty Fullerton Police Department officer was “conducting personal business” when he was stabbed, according to the statement. “The suspect, armed with a stabbing instrument, attacked the officer and fled the scene on foot into a nearby neighborhood.”

The injured officer was taken to a trauma center, according to a Fullerton police official. Authorities declined to discuss the officer’s injuries in detail.

Police described the attacker only as a male in his late-teens or early-20s, wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Placentia police at 714-993-8146.