Riverside County Judge Proposes Restricting Juveniles’ Visits With Attorneys

A judge in Riverside County is proposing to bar youth in juvenile delinquency proceedings from meeting face-to-face with their attorneys at courthouses, raising objections from attorneys who represent those youth.

A draft blanket order by Judith Clark, presiding judge of Riverside’s Juvenile Court, would not allow so-called contact visits between attorneys and their young clients at two Riverside courts that hear juvenile cases. Only in exceptional circumstances could a judge, at his or her discretion, permit such a visit.

“The purpose of this order … is to ensure that juvenile detainees have meaningful access to the courts while the court maintains the security and safety of all court users,” the draft order says.

Juvenile defense organizations and civil liberties advocates say the order would violate the juveniles’ constitutional right to due process.

