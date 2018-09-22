Robbery Suspects Lead Officers on Pursuit in San Bernardino County With Teen Girl Inside Car

Two men who allegedly robbed a jewelry store in Victorville led officers on a pursuit that ended in San Bernardino, while a teenage girl who had accepted a ride from them was in the car, officials said Friday.

The incident started on Thursday afternoon when Lamar Griffin, a 20-year-old Victorville transient, and Darrell Muhammed-Knight, a 20-year old Ontario resident, stole a watch from Caleb Jewelers in the 14600 block of Seventh Street, according to a statement from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department.

The pair fled the scene in a Nissan Sentra and were spotted by a deputy entering the southbound Interstate 15, the news release said. The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop but Griffin kept driving, leading deputies on a lengthy chase through surface streets and the freeway, according to investigators.

Griffin exited at University Parkway in San Bernardino before hitting a Toyota 4Runner at the intersection near Kendall Drive, authorities said. There, he and Muhammed-Knight allegedly ran but were apprehended by officers within minutes.

Authorities said a 17-year-old girl was in the Nissan, which turned out to have been stolen in Highland on July 30, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The teenager said she didn’t know the men’s intentions when she agreed to get in the vehicle, according to detectives. They refused to let her out of the car after her repeated requests following the robbery, officials said.

Griffin was booked on suspicion of robbery, kidnapping, child cruelty, possession of a stolen vehicle, evading a police officer with disregard to safety and violating parole. Muhammed-Knight was detained on suspicion of robbery, kidnapping and child cruelty.