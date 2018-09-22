BREAKING: 1,200-Acre Brush Fire in Castaic Area Prompts Evacuations in San Francisquito Canyon
Introducing KTLA’s New Food Show “California Cooking With Jessica Holmes”; Check It Out Here

Salt and Straw Secrets Revealed by Ice Cream’s Shop Co-Founder

Posted 5:00 PM, September 22, 2018, by , Updated at 05:14PM, September 22, 2018

Kim Malek, Salt and Straw's co-founder, reveals some secrets that will help you get the most from the popular ice cream shop. She offers tips on how you can skip the line altogether, and how many flavors you can actually sample. This segment is a web exclusive for California Cooking: Episode 1.

Salt and Straw has multiple locations in the Los Angeles area. You can find the full list here. Salt and Straw's first Orange County scoop shop will be opening at the Downtown Disney District this fall.