Salt and Straw Secrets Revealed by Ice Cream’s Shop Co-Founder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kim Malek, Salt and Straw's co-founder, reveals some secrets that will help you get the most from the popular ice cream shop. She offers tips on how you can skip the line altogether, and how many flavors you can actually sample. This segment is a web exclusive for California Cooking: Episode 1.

Salt and Straw has multiple locations in the Los Angeles area. You can find the full list here. Salt and Straw's first Orange County scoop shop will be opening at the Downtown Disney District this fall.