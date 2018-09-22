Saturday “Gayle on the Go!, Saturday, September 22nd, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy FIRST DAY OF FALL! Let's celebrate with one of the suggested events on the Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" list! Take a look!

-0-

Cruisin’ for a Cure

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 803 9216

cruisinforacure.com

This is described as the world’s largest one day charity car show! CRUISIN’ FOR A CURE at the Orange County Fairgrounds in Costa Mesa features more than three-thousand vehicles and more than 200 vendors and exhibitors fundraising for Prostate Cancer Research.

-0-

Walk to End Lupus Now Los Angeles

L.A. Live

800 Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles

support.lupus.org

Experience firsthand the power of the movement to end Lupus at the WALK TO END LUPUS NOW LOS ANGELES. Join more than 2,000 participants at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles to raise money for Lupus research, increase awareness of Lupus, and rally public support for the estimated 1.5 million Americans who cope with the illness.

-0-

10th Annual Homeboy Industries 5K Run / Walk

Chinatown

Homeboy5k.rallybound.com

Runner, walk or come to downtown Los

Angeles to support the 10th ANNUAL HOMEBOY 5K RUN – WALK. The event supports Homeboy Industries, which provides hope, training, and support to formerly gang-involved and previously incarcerated men and women.

-0-

Free!

12th Annual FIDM Museum & The Television Academy “Art of Television Costume Design”

Tuesday through Saturday

FIDM Museum & Galleries

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.FIDMmuseum.org

At the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising to see the 12TH ANNUAL EXHIBITION, THE FIDM MUSEUM AND THE TELEVISION ACADEMY “ART OF TELEVISION COSTUME DESIGN” celebrating the Emmy Award Nominees and the Emmy Winners for Outstanding Costumes:

Outstanding Period Costumes

*The Alienist

*The Crown

*Genius: Picasso

*The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

*Outlander

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

*Game of Thrones

*A Series of Unfortunate Events

*Westworld

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

*Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Exhibition Information

Open to Public: Tuesday, August 21, 2018 through Saturday, October 6, 2018

Gallery Hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Closed Sunday/Monday.

Admission: Free

Location: FIDM Museum & Galleries On The Park, 1st Level

FIDM / Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising

919 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90015

(Corner of Grand Avenue & 9th Street)

Parking: Under college building, entrance on 9th Street, or in surrounding lots

Public Info: http://www.FIDMmuseum.org , 213.623.5821 x2224

-0-

The Art of High Altitude Travel

Peekaboo Gallery

40 Mills Place

Pasadena

http://www.peekaboogallery.com

We can see fashion and more from the glory days of the airline industry at THE ART OF HIGH ALTITUDE TRAVEL at the Peekaboo Gallery in Pasadena. This exhibition is a sale and pre-registration opportunity for the gallery’s upcoming Saturday October 13th pop up auction.

To buy or bid on these one-of-a-kind, rare airline artifacts, go to the website http://www.peekaboogallery.com

-0-

2018 Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival

Torrance Cultural Arts Center

3330 Civic Center Drive

Torrance

http://www.kalakoa.com

That’s the sound of the little four-stringed wonder known as the Ukulele, which is being celebrated at the 2018 Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival in Torrance.

This unique day long festival includes workshops for all levels, performances by some of today’s most popular ukulele players, as well as a variety of vendors and popular Hawaiian food and beverage options.

Admission is $45 for the day. For children 12 and younger admission is free.

-0-

L.A. Harbor Boat Show

Cabrillo Way Marina

2845 Miner Street, Berth 43

San Pedro

http://www.laharborboatshow.com

There’s a new boat show in town. The L.A. Harbor In-Water Boat Show at the Cabrillo Way Marina displays a large selection of new boats as well as gear, accessories, and services.

For ticket information and show hours, take a look at the http://www.laharborboatshow.com.

-0-

Orcas Return to Southern California

Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari

24440 Dana Point Harbor Drive

Dana Point

949 488 2828

http://www.dolphinsafari.com

Orcas Return to Southern California

Harbor Breeze Cruises

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

562 432 4900

2seewhales.com

Whale watchers are getting a rare treat. The folks at Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari in Dana Point and Harbor Breeze Cruises in Long Beach report a pod of 8 to 10 Orcas from the rarely viewed Eastern Tropical Pacific have been spotted off the coast of Dana Point for the fourth time in less than one week. They say Eastern Tropical Pacific Killer Whales are typically seen in the warmer waters off Mexico and Central America.

These magnificent creatures have been seen on Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari tours from Dana Point. For tour prices and hours take a look at the http://www.dolphinsafari.com. For information about Harbor Breeze Cruises tour prices and hours, check the 2seewhales.com website.

Make it “an Orca watching” weekend. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-

