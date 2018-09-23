Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Sunday, September 23, 2018.
Big Bear Lake Celebrates Oktoberfest
-
Magnitude 3.2 Earthquake Strikes Near Big Bear: USGS
-
Thousands of Marijuana Plants Found in San Bernardino National Forest North of Big Bear Lake
-
Red Carpet Preparations Underway for 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
-
CatCon 2018 Kicks Off in Pasadena
-
Volunteers Take Part in Heal the Bay’s Coastal Cleanup Day
-
-
L.A. Harbor Boat Show Docks in San Pedro
-
Chef Natasha Feldman’s Breakfast “Nosh with Tash”
-
Director Lisa D’Apolito Discusses Her New Film, “Love, Gilda”
-
Ocean Institute’s Tall Ships Festival Sets Sail in Dana Point Harbor
-
Celebrity Brow Stylist Kelley Baker Shares Techniques to Master Your Best Brows
-
-
What Chefs Make for Their Kids with Chef Ben Diaz
-
‘Tuscan Woman Cook’ Previews Culinary Immersion Vacation
-
Team KTLA Competes in Nautica Malibu Triathlon