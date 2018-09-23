Four People Wounded, One Critically, in Shooting at Baldwin Park House Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gunfire erupted at a house party in Baldwin Park early Sunday, leaving four people wounded, including one who was hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded shortly after midnight at a home in the 3700 block of Loma Lane, near Francisquito Avenue and Frazier Street, Baldwin Park Police Department Sgt. Darryl Kosaka said in a written statement.

Officers ultimately found four victims who had been shot. Police described them only as male.

Two of the victims were taken to hospitals by fellow partygoers, officials said.

Three of them were taken to hospitals with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, Kosaka said. One was listed in critical condition.

"It appears the shooting occurred as a result of a confrontation of two groups of partygoers," he said.

Further details, including a suspect description, were not available.

"It is unknown at this time if this incident is gang related," Kosaka said.

Baldwin Park Mayor Manuel Lozano stopped by the scene.

"This is a setback, but we're going to move forward," he said.

"Baldwin Park, of course, we're a small community. The camaraderie is tremendous in our community," the mayor said. "We're going to pick up and mvoe forward, and hopefully catch these suspects."

Lozano urged anyone with information can reach Baldwin Park police at 626-960-1955. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.