The gut is sometimes referred to as the body's "second brain" because it creates so many neurotransmitting chemicals responsible for mood. Nutritional biochemist Dr. Shawn Talbott explains the importance of the gut-brain connection and its impact on health. Dr. Talbott can be found online at DocTalbott.com.

Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Sunday, September 23, 2018.