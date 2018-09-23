× Man Arrested in Connection with Off-Duty Fullerton Police Officer’s Stabbing in Placentia Cleared; Attacker Still at Large

A man initially arrested in connection with the stabbing of an off-duty Fullerton police officer at a Placentia strip mall this weekend has been cleared as a suspect in the attack, officials said.

Police arrested James Carrera, 19, of Placentia on suspicion of carrying out Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. attack at the southwest corner of Kraemer and Yorba Linda boulevards, Placentia police said in a written statement.

But as detectives gathered more information, they realized Carrera was not the person responsible.

“The ongoing investigation has now cleared the subject who had been arrested, James Carrera,” the police statement said. “The suspect responsible for the crime remains at-large.”

The off-duty officer was conducting personal business when someone came up behind him and stabbed him, authorities said.

He was treated for injuries described as serious, but not life-threatening, and has since been released from the hospital, Placentia police officials said.

Investigators described the attacker as a Latino man in his late-teens or early-20s, of thin build. He had short, black hair and wore a baggie, black T-shirt.

A motive in attack was not known, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Placentia police at 714-993-8146. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.