Man Fatally Shot in San Bernardino

Detectives are hunting for clues after a man was shot and killed in a residential neighborhood in San Bernardino early Sunday.

Officers first received reports of gunfire heard about 1:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 8th Street, near Sal Saavedra Park, the San Bernardino Police Department Sgt. Michele Mahan said in a written statement.

While en route, “A local hospital called in to report that a shooting victim had just been dropped off at the emergency room with life threatening injuries,” she said.

Markie Miranda, 30, of San Bernardino was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Investigators found evidence of a shooting on 8th Street, as well as evidence linking the victim to that scene, Mahan said.

No suspect description or motive was known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Michele Mahan at 909-388-4955 or San Bernardino police Detective Lane Thompson at 909-384-5665.