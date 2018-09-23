× Man Shot to Death in Downtown Pomona

A man died after he was shot in Downtown Pomona early Sunday, authorities said.

The deadly shooting took place about 1:50 a.m. out on the street in the 400 block of South Garey Avenue, the Pomona Police Department said in a written statement.

Officers were summoned to a report of a gunshot victim in the area when they found the victim, a man estimated to be in his 20s, Pomona police Sgt. Alyssa Bostrom said. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The victim’s name was not released pending notification of family by coroner’s officials.

No further details regarding the circumstances of the shooting, including a motive or suspect description, was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pomona police at 909-620-2085. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.