× New Boarding Process Tested at LAX Is Now Being Used by United Airlines Worldwide

After a 30-day testing period at Los Angeles International Airport, United Airlines has expanded a new boarding procedure that is designed to reduce passenger confusion.

“The boarding process was one of the top areas customers told us they wanted improved,” said Sarah Murphy, United vice president of global operations strategy, planning and design. The new procedure will be used at all airports where United operates.

Efficient boarding is an area of financial concern for airlines. The faster an airline can load and unload passengers, the more revenue a carrier can squeeze out of each plane.

The boarding process used by the Chicago-based carrier in the past instructed fliers to queue up in five different lanes before the passengers were called to board.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.