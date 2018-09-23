Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, September 23rd, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-0-

It's Sunday! Enjoy this glorious day doing something different with family and friends. Here are some Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions. Enjoy!

-0-

September is Baby Safety Month

Car Seat Safety

http://www.safekids.org

September is Baby Safety Month, a good time to check your child’s car seat. Industry experts report the motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death to children ages 3-to-14 in the United States. In addition to the California Highway Patrol, the non-profit Safe Kids organization provides information as well as child car seat safety checks. To find a location near you, take a look at the website: http://www.safekids.org.

-0-

Free!

The Broad Celebrates Its’ Third Anniversary!

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

213 232 6200

http://www.thebroad.org

The Broad Museum in downtown Los Angeles celebrates its third anniversary. The contemporary art museum has attracted more than 800-thousand visitors. With free general admission, striking architecture, and one of the world’s leading collections of postwar and contemporary art, The Broad continues to attract lines around the block.

To explore The Broad’s current round of free exhibits, check the website http://www.thebroad.org.

-0-

Free!

Icons of Style:

A Century of Fashion Photography, 1911-2011

Getty Center

North Sepulveda Boulevard & Getty Center Drive

Los Angeles

http://www.getty.edu

As much as clothing has changed over past century, so has the way it has been captured on magazine pages and museum walls. This stunning exhibition at the Getty Center is the “Icons of Style: A Century of Fashion Photography, 1911-2011.

There are more than one hundred-sixty photographs presented with a selection of costumes, illustrations, magazine covers, videos, and advertisements. Admission is free!

-0-

The Art of High Altitude Travel

Peekaboo Gallery

40 Mills Place

Pasadena

http://www.peekaboogallery.com

We can see fashion and more from the glory days of the airline industry at THE ART OF HIGH ALTITUDE TRAVEL at the Peekaboo Gallery in Pasadena. This exhibition is a sale and pre-registration opportunity for the gallery’s upcoming Saturday October 13th pop up auction.

To buy or bid on these one-of-a-kind, rare airline artifacts, go to the website http://www.peekaboogallery.com

-0-

L.A. Harbor Boat Show

Cabrillo Way Marina

2845 Miner Street, Berth 43

San Pedro

http://www.laharborboatshow.com

There’s a new boat show in town. The L.A. Harbor In-Water Boat Show at the Cabrillo Way Marina displays a large selection of new boats as well as gear, accessories, and services.

For ticket information and show hours, take a look at the http://www.laharborboatshow.com.

-0-

Orcas Return to Southern California

Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari

24440 Dana Point Harbor Drive

Dana Point

949 488 2828

http://www.dolphinsafari.com

Orcas Return to Southern California

Harbor Breeze Cruises

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

562 432 4900

2seewhales.com

Whale watchers are getting a rare treat. The folks at Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari in Dana Point and Harbor Breeze Cruises in Long Beach report a pod of 8 to 10 Orcas from the rarely viewed Eastern Tropical Pacific have been spotted off the coast of Dana Point for the fourth time in less than one week. They say Eastern Tropical Pacific Killer Whales are typically seen in the warmer waters off Mexico and Central America.

These magnificent creatures have been seen on Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari tours from Dana Point. For tour prices and hours take a look at the http://www.dolphinsafari.com. For information about Harbor Breeze Cruises tour prices and hours, check the 2seewhales.com website.

Make it “an Orca watching” weekend. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-