Woman Shot to Death on South Los Angeles Sidewalk

A woman died on a South Los Angeles sidewalk following a shooting on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

It took place shortly before 5 p.m. on 82nd Street, just east of Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Byron Roberts said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting found the wounded woman on a sidewalk, he said. Paramedics were unable to save her.

Investigators had yet to determine her identity, Robert said.

The circumstances of the deadly shooting remained a mystery.

“We don’t have any suspects in custody. We don’t have any persons of interest at this time,” Robert said. “We’re processing the scene as we speak.”

Anyone with information can reach the LAPD’s 24-hour tip line at 877-527-3247.