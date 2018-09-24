2 in Custody, 1 Injured After Deputy-Involved Shooting in Compton: LASD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people described as suspects were taken into custody, including one who was hit by gunfire, after a deputy-involved shooting in Compton Monday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Few details were provided about the shooting, which took place around 9:30 a.m. in the 700 block of West Spruce Street, according to a sheriff's news release.

The injured person was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities have not identified either individual, nor have they said what crime they were suspected of committing.

It was also not immediately clear what prompted the deputy or deputies to open fire.

No other injures were reported.

Anyone with information amid the ongoing investigation is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323 890-5500, or leave an anonymous tip by dialing 800-222-8477.

Check back for updates on this developing story.