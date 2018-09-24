× 3 Armed Intruders Sought in Violent Hollywood Hills Home Invasion Robbery

Police are searching for three armed intruders involved in a violent home invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday morning.

The incident was reported just before 4:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Oak Glen Drive, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Eisenman said.

Three men had broken into the home and hit one of the residents on the head with a handgun, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Video from the scene showed an injured man being loaded into an ambulance with a bandage around his head.

The intruders took jewelry and other personal property before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction, Eisenman said.

The men were armed and wearing dressed all in black, Eisenman said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the LAPD at 818-754-8301.

KTLA’s Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.