Los Angeles resident Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, 7, has gone viral after delivering a jaw-dropping performance of the national anthem at Sunday's L.A. Galaxy game in Carson. Courtney Friel reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Sept. 24, 2018.

MUST-WATCH: 7-year-old @MaleaEmma delivers one of the best πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ national anthem performances in @StubHubCenter history. pic.twitter.com/SPTY2naMDA — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 24, 2018