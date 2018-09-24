× Assault Victim Found Unconscious in Santa Monica Days After Fatal Beating Under Pier

An arrest has been made in an assault that left a man injured in Santa Monica on Monday morning, but authorities have not confirmed whether the attack is linked to a series of recent beatings in L.A. County

Shortly before 7 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Seventh Street after receiving a call regarding a man suffering from head trauma, according to a Santa Monica Police Department news release.

Officers found the victim unconscious and with head injuries “consistent with blunt force trauma,” the release stated.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene before taking him to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

While searching the area, police located a possible suspect in the 600 block of Broadway Avenue, according to the release.

He was arrested in connection with the assault after detectives conducted a preliminary investigation. Authorities have not identified the suspect.

The assault took place four days after a man’s body was discovered under the Santa Monica Pier, less than a mile away from where the victim in Monday’s attack was found.

The first Santa Monica victim was found with some type of blunt force injury to the head around 6:40 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

But investigators said they could not immediately link those two incidents, nor could they connect either to three cases in downtown Los Angeles where men were beaten over the head with baseball bats.

Two of the victims in the downtown L.A. beatings later died of their injuries.

Santa Monica detectives are working with the Los Angeles Police Department to determine a connection, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Leone at 310-458-8943, Detective Goodwin at 310-458-8942 or Santa Monica police at 310-458-8491.