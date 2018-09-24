Colorado Man Fatally Stabbed His 31-Year-Old Brother Over Dog’s Death: Police

Police in Longmont are investigating a fatal stabbing between two brothers that left one of them dead Monday morning, Denver television station KMGH reported.

Police say Daniel Lopez, 29, stabbed and killed his 31-year-old brother, whose name has yet to be released, during an argument over a dog that had been fatally stabbed earlier in the day.

According to a release from the Longmont Police Department, officers were called to the brothers’ home in the 300 block of South Francis Street around 11:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the 31-year-old brother suffering from a stab wound. Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say they arrested Lopez on the scene and found a knife related to the stabbing nearby. He was transported to Longs Peak Hospital to be treated for injuries associated with a dog bite.

Charges against Lopez are pending, police say.