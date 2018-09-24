East L.A. High School Teacher Charged With More Than 12 Counts of Sexually Assaulting Her Student

A high school teacher in East Los Angeles has been charged with more than a dozen counts of sexually assaulting one of her students earlier this year, officials announced Monday.

Gina Murry, 33, is facing six counts of unlawful sexual intercourse and four counts each of lewd act upon a child, oral copulation of a person under 16 and sexual penetration by a foreign object, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in news release.

The DA’s office alleges Murry began sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy, over a two-month period beginning in May at Esteban Torres High School.

Murry was expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

If convicted as charged, she faces a possible maximum sentence of 17 years in state prison.

No other information was released.