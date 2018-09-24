Ex-Facebook Content Moderator Files Lawsuit Against Social Media Giant, Claims The Job Gave Her PTSD

A woman who worked as a content moderator for Facebook has filed a lawsuit against the social media giant, claiming she developed post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of “disturbing” images the job required her to watch.

The suit, filed in San Mateo County last week, alleges negligence and failure to maintain a safe workplace. Selena Scola said she worked at Facebook offices for nine months under a contract through Pro Unlimited Inc., a staffing company that also is a named defendant in the suit. Scola stopped working for Facebook in March.

“Facebook is ignoring its duty to provide a safe workplace and instead creating a revolving door of contractors who are irreparably traumatized by what they witnessed on the job,” Korey Nelson, an attorney with Burns Charest LLP, said in a statement. The firm is seeking class-action status for the lawsuit.

Content moderators tasked with removing posts that violate Facebook’s terms of use watch videos and livestreams of “child sexual abuse, rape, torture, bestiality, beheadings, suicide and murder,” according to the complaint.

