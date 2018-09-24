Inside How Authorities Defend L.A. Against Nuclear Threats

Posted 9:39 PM, September 24, 2018, by

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and other agencies that participate in a federal task force working to defend L.A. against nuclear threats took KTLA reporter Christina Pascucci for a ride-along on Monday. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Sept. 24, 2018.