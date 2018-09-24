LAPD Announces $50K Reward for Information Leading to Gunman in Fatal South L.A. Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect responsible for the fatal shooting of a South Los Angeles man in November 20017, the Los Angeles Police Department announced on Monday.

Antonio M. Wilson, Jr., 27, was fatally shot around 6 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2017 while standing in the middle of a parking lot located near the 4300 block of S. Vermont Ave., according to police. Surveillance video showed a white, four-door, late model BMW 3 series pull up, then someone fired shots at Wilson and sped off. Wilson was treated at the scene, but died from his injuries on Nov. 30. At a news conference Monday, Wilson's mother pleaded for the public's help in identifying the person responsible for killing her son.

"Everyday I look for him in passing cars, in crowds to hear his voice call my name. Our family is devastated and we really need the help and the support of the community. We ask you to please come forward," Nicole Wilson said. "It takes courage, strength, character and integrity to come forward and say what you saw and those people we consider heroes."

Wilson said her 7-year-old grandson is struggling to cope with his father's death. She encouraged the public to help stop the "senseless gun violence."

Police said the BMW was possibly a 2010 or newer model, with an unknown license plate number.

The suspect is described as a black man, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds.

Investigators said the motive for the shooting is believed to be gang-related.

Anyone with information is urged to call the South Bureau Homicide Division Detectives David Dilkes and Nellie Knight at (323) 786-5110.