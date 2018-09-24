Man Detained in Stabbing of Senior Citizen at Riverside Metrolink Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was detained Monday as police continued their investigation into the seemingly random stabbing of a senior citizen at the Riverside Metrolink Station the day before.

The unidentified man, who matched the description of the attacker, was detained in an adjoining city at about 5:30 a.m., Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback said.

The stabbing occurred about 8:15 a.m. Sunday at the station located at 4066 Vine Street.

Investigators said the victim, a 69-year-old man, was stabbed in the neck after briefly talking to a stranger who approached him and a friend at the station.

The victim was treated at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition.

The attacker, described as a black man between 25 and 30 years old, fled the area and was last seen running north along the railroad tracks, the Riverside Police Department stated in a news release following the stabbing.

He stood between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall and was wearing a red shirt, denim shorts, black socks and a single slides style sandal.

The man may be a local transient, the Police Department stated.

Police posted video of the suspected attacker on its YouTube page.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Police Department at 951-353-7134 or at 951-353-7137.

33.980601 -117.375494