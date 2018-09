Baby Leo spent the early hours of Sept. 18, 2017, the way he usually did, snuggled up next to his parents in bed.

Except that morning he didn’t wake up.

Toxicology tests showed fatal levels of fentanyl in his bloodstream and stomach.

The likely source, authorities say, was his father’s little blue pills that had apparently been in the bed with the sleeping family that morning.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.