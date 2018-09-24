Sinbad Giveaway

Ranked as one of the one-hundred greatest comedians of all time, film and television star Sinbad has a name known around the world. Now the most successful clean comic working today is coming to Los Angeles to twist your funnybone. Watch the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday September 29th and Sunday September 30th for your chance to win two VIP tickets to see Sinbad at The Canyon @ The Rose on Saturday October 13th as well as dinner before the show. You’ve seen him in Houseguest. You’ve seen him in a Different World. Now, see Sinbad live and find out how a comic can be profound without being profane.Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

