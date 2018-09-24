× Small Wildfires From Castaic to Chico Trigger Evacuations Across the State

As crews continue to battle blazes across California, one firefighter was taken to a local hospital for heat-related injuries received in the Charlie fire, officials said Monday morning, and two other fires forced evacuations in the state.

While acreage stayed the same on the 3,400-acre Charlie fire throughout Sunday, firefighters reached 30% containment, up from 10% Sunday morning. The blaze started Saturday afternoon in the Castaic area, prompting road closures and evacuations.

San Francisquito Canyon Road, where between 20 and 30 homes had been evacuated, reopened Monday morning, but part of Lake Hughes Road was still closed.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said he didn’t have information about the severity of the injuries suffered by one of the firefighters battling the blaze.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.