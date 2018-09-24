Spoken Dreams: Keith Gallucci, Actor

Gallucci

Keithis an actor and musician from Rensselaer Falls, New York. Growing up in the small village, Keith and his brother relied on nothing but movies and their imaginations to keep themselves entertained. By the time he reached college, Keith had made the decision that he wanted to be an actor.

In college, Keith was given the unique opportunity to study his craft at the prestigious Moscow Art Theatre School. After graduating, he knew that if he was truly serious about his desire to be an actor, he would need to move to Los Angeles. Confident and motivated, Keith would soon learn that even with all his training, making it in Hollywood was going to be harder than he thought.

