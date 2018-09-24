Suspect in Baseball Bat Killings of L.A. Homeless Men Also Wanted for Questioning in Disappearance of Relatives in Texas

The man suspected of beating two homeless men to death and leaving two others in critical condition in Los Angeles County this month is also wanted for questioning in the disappearance of two of his relatives in Texas, police said.

Ramon Escobar, 47, was captured by police in Santa Monica early Monday and is being held on suspicion of murder in the deaths of two homeless men who were battered with a baseball bat as they slept in downtown Los Angeles. A third man was critically injured in those attacks. He was arrested shortly after he allegedly beat another homeless man in Santa Monica, police said.

After receiving word of his arrest in Southern California, Houston police officials told The Times that Escobar was also a person of interest in the August disappearances of Dina and Rogelio Escobar.

Houston Police Lt. Humberto Lopez said the two went missing late last month. Rogelio Escobar, 65, was last seen near a convenience store in Houston on Aug. 26 and left a backpack on the porch of his Prudence Drive home the same day.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.