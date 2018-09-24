× West Nile Virus Kills at Least 4 in California, Health Officials Say

At least four people in California have died of West Nile virus this year, state health officials said.

The first deaths were reported earlier this month in Glenn and Yuba counties, the officials said. Two other deaths occurred in Placer and Yolo counties.

On Monday, Butte County reported a West Nile virus death. The patient who died reported symptoms in August and was between 50 to 70 years old.

The California Department of Public Health lists the total number of West Nile deaths at four. Officials said the department did not include the Butte County fatality in its count because the tally is updated at the end of each week.

