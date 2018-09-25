Authorities Search for Driver in Lake Forest Hit-and-Run That Killed Pedestrian

With little physical evidence found at the scene, law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in solving a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Lake Forest, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

The crash happened about 10:30 p.m. on Monday in the area of Ridge Route Drive and Rockfield Boulevard, officials said. Witnesses who saw someone lying in the street and suffering from a head injury reported the crash to authorities.

Once first responders arrived to the scene, the victim was pronounced dead. He was later identified as 33-year-old Oscar Martinez of Lake Forest. Meanwhile, the search for the driver involved is ongoing.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, investigators did not find enough physical evidence at the scene to determine the circumstances of the deadly crash. No details about the driver or suspect vehicle have been released.

Officials with the department are asking for information from anyone who was driving along Ridge Route between 10 and 10:30 p.m. that night.

Anyone with information can contact authorities at 949-770-6011 while anonymous tips can be forwarded to O.C. Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.