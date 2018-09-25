× Building Inspector Charged With 89 Counts of Voyeurism After Hidden Camera Found in Bathroom at Rancho Palos Verdes City Hall

A former building inspector was arrested Tuesday after a monthslong investigation into a camera found hidden in bathrooms in Rancho Palos Verdes, one of them in the affluent suburb’s city hall, officials said.

A city staffer discovered the camera was discovered in a unisex employee restroom on July 5 and reported it to authorities, prompting a criminal investigation, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The recording device was also installed in a bathroom at a nearby business, officials said. According to the Daily Breeze, it contained footage from the Starbucks in the Golden Cove Shopping Center.

“The camera we recovered was a miniature spy camera a little bit bigger than a quarter and he had wrapped it in Velcro and secured it to the underside of the (tampon) dispenser” at City Hall, Sheriff’s Sgt. Ricky Osburn told the newspaper.

Andrew James Jensen, a 49-year-old Huntington Beach resident, is accused of secretly installing the device while working as a building inspector.

He was arrested around 2 p.m. Tuesday after L.A. County prosecutors filed a complaint charging him with 89 misdemeanor counts of voyeurism, sheriff’s officials said.

In a statement, city officials said Jensen has not been at City Hall since Aug. 2 and has resigned from his post. Officials also said they were “gravely concerned and disturbed by this betrayal of trust and violation of privacy against our employees and the community.”

The city has initiated its own investigation into the matter.

Jensen was being held at the Lomita Sheriff’s Station on $450,000 bail, according to sheriff’s officials.

Anyone with further information on the case can contact Detective Terence Peterson at 310-891-3211 or TMPeters@lasd.org. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or LACrimeStoppers.org.