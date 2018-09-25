Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Costa Mesa to see the ‘foodraiser” Canstruction OC 2018: Canstruction® Orange County Combines the fun of a design-build competition with an ingenious way to help feed hungry people. Local prominent architectural, engineering, planning, and design firms, and students mentored by these professionals, create phenomenal structures built entirely out of canned food. The structures go on view to the public at South Coast Plaza (in conjunction with the Festival of Children), John Wayne Airport, and ARTIC throughout the month of September.

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com