Days Before Fight, Boxer Victor Ortiz Arrested on Suspicion of Forcibly Raping Woman in Oxnard

Boxer Victor Ortiz turned himself into authorities on Tuesday after being charged with raping a woman by force following a monthslong investigation, police said.

An investigation was launched after a woman contacted police the afternoon of March 19 and told them she was sexually assaulted inside an Oxnard home, the Police Department said in a news release.

Ortiz was identified as a suspect after detectives responded to the scene, officials said.

Authorities continued to investigate the case for several months and eventually presented the evidence to Ventura County prosecutors. The district attorney’s office subsequently issued a warrant for his arrest, police said.

Ortiz turned himself in around 3 p.m. Tuesday and was being held on suspicion of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration, authorities said. His bail was set at $100,000.

The 31-year-old Tarzana resident and former World Boxing Council welterweight champion was scheduled to take on John Molina at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario on Sunday night in a nationally televised event.

A special Sunday edition of #PBConFS1 goes down this week when former Welterweight Champion @VICIOUSortiz clashes with hard-hitting former title challenger @johnmolinajr135 on Sept. 30 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. #OrtizMolina FIGHT INFO: https://t.co/qsJcSgj7fi pic.twitter.com/rCSIfiEa2n — PBC (@premierboxing) September 24, 2018

Along with his conquests in the ring, Ortiz was known for appearing on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2013 and roles in films such as “The Expendables” and “Southpaw.”

The boxer previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge in 2017, and in 2015 was arrested during a Kenny Chesney concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly beating up a fan, the Ventura County Star reported.