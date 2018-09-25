× Death Investigation Underway in Torrance After Body Found at Railroad Tracks

Authorities are conducting a death investigation in Torrance after a body was discovered on the railroad tracks Tuesday morning.

Torrance police officers were called to an area near Del Amo Boulevard and Maple Avenue around 10:10 a.m. regarding someone down on the tracks.

Upon arrival, police found an adult male deceased on a railroad cargo car. The cause of death remains under investigation.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The area around the tracks will be closed during the investigation. There are no expected street closures at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.